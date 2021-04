Three photographers’ work comprises a show embracing old and new. Left Bank Bistro, a popular French-themed restaurant in St. Pete is host to a show of photographers from different backgrounds and techniques. All work is black and white and includes 50’s fashion, architectural studies taken in Primarily Paris, and street photography

The show will be on April 26th. A reception begins at 5:30 p.m. with Free hor D'oeuvres.

Visit Left Bank Bistro, 1225 Dr Martin Luther Street, St. Petersburg, FL