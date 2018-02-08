Lecture by Rena Finder, Holocaust Survivor

It was one of the most heart-breaking yet inspirational films ever made, Steven Speilberg's "Schnidler's List" told the story of one man who put his own life on the line to save hundreds of children from Nazi Death Camps. Now you have the chance to listen to one of those surviving children, Rena Finder, she was only 10 years old when the Nazis invaded Poland. Her father was killed at Auschwitz. Now in her 80s: listen to a story of strength, courage, and determination. It's so special and important to hear a Holocaust survivor's story firsthand. The holocaust becomes more real when they share their stories, especially with the younger generation

