Learn How To Manage Your Home Budget in 2022

Personal Finance Expert Jean Chatzky offers tips for smart home budgeting in the New Year.

· One in four homeowners do not have a budget set aside for unexpected home repairs.

· One in five respondents’ estimates were not as close as they would have liked—or not even in the same ballpark—as the actual annual upkeep of their home’s systems and appliances.

· In the past year, nearly half (47%) of all homeowners have had to endure one to two unexpected home repair costs that they hadn’t planned for! Thirty-nine percent admitted they dealt with three to four unplanned expenditures.

Jean Chatzky is the founder and CEO of HerMoney.com and FinanceFixx.

