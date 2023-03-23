Learn How to Change Your Brain Every Day

Watch Now
A new book from a top doctor is providing practical daily advice on how to have a better brain and a better life.
Imagine what could be learned by spending time every day for a year on a psychiatrist’s couch. In the pages of Change Your Brain Every Day, you can get a year’s worth of life-changing daily wisdom from Dr. Daniel G. Amen, one of the world’s most prominent psychiatrists. His new book explains why today and every day is a good day to start changing life's trajectory, one small step at a time.

In his new book, Dr. Amen draws on 40 years of clinical practice to give the most effective daily habits designed to help you improve the brain, master your mind, boost your memory, and make people feel happier, healthier, and more connected to those you love.

For more information, visit ChangeYourBrainEveryDay.com.

