Learn How to Bust Through Weight Loss Plateaus

On average, only nine to twelve percent of people keep their New Year’s Resolutions. When it comes to weight loss in particular, many people get discouraged when the number on the scale doesn’t drop as quickly as they’d like – but a plateau is often a normal part of any weight loss journey.

Dr. Chris Mohr, registered dietitian and ambassador for Nutrisystem - the leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions – offers some tips to overcome these hurdles. Among them:



Get Enough Shut-Eye -- Lack of sleep can disrupt weight loss. If you’re having trouble getting some shut-eye, try sticking to a regular sleep schedule and limiting your caffeine consumption and screen time in the hours before bed.

-- Lack of sleep can disrupt weight loss. If you’re having trouble getting some shut-eye, try sticking to a regular sleep schedule and limiting your caffeine consumption and screen time in the hours before bed. Don’t Skimp on Protein & Fiber -- Protein helps to preserve lean muscle mass while losing weight to help maintain metabolic rate. Also, protein and fiber are strongly related to satiety, which keep you feeling full longer.

-- Protein helps to preserve lean muscle mass while losing weight to help maintain metabolic rate. Also, protein and fiber are strongly related to satiety, which keep you feeling full longer. Keep a Diet Journal – Track your food intake including all eating occasions (even nibbling), portion sizes, and ingredients. This way, if you notice the scale is stuck, you can look back at your journal and see where you may be overdoing it. Nutrisystem’s NuMi app is one way to organize your meal plan throughout your weight loss journey.

– Track your food intake including all eating occasions (even nibbling), portion sizes, and ingredients. This way, if you notice the scale is stuck, you can look back at your journal and see where you may be overdoing it. Nutrisystem’s NuMi app is one way to organize your meal plan throughout your weight loss journey. Overeating – sounds obvious, but remember that weight loss is dependent on “calories in” being lower than “calories out.” Meal delivery programs like Nutrisystem can help eliminate guesswork by providing the right balance of nutrients at every meal.

For more information, visit Nutrisystem.com.