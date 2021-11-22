Layla Crawford in "King Richard"

We speak with Layla Crawford who plays Will Smith's daughter in the new film "King Richard." Based on the true story that will inspire the world, King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams (played by Will Smith), an undeterred father instrumental in raising his daughters to be extraordinarily gifted athletes including Lynn Price, played by Layla. Driven by a clear vision of their future, Richard has a plan that will take his daughters from the streets of Compton to the global stage as legendary icons. Layla’s performance as the older sister is real, raw, and true to the real woman she is today. With this role, the world will know who the real Lynn Price is through Layla's eyes.

Layla is far from your average 16-year-old girl, and she is already a seasoned actress with over 10 years of experience in the industry. She has recurring roles in shows such as NCIS:LA, TheFirst Family, and was even seen in HBO’s cult favorite, TrueBlood.

