Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Layla Crawford in "King Richard"

items.[0].videoTitle
Layla Crawford in "King Richard"
Posted at 9:37 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 09:37:29-05

We speak with Layla Crawford who plays Will Smith's daughter in the new film "King Richard." Based on the true story that will inspire the world, King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams (played by Will Smith), an undeterred father instrumental in raising his daughters to be extraordinarily gifted athletes including Lynn Price, played by Layla. Driven by a clear vision of their future, Richard has a plan that will take his daughters from the streets of Compton to the global stage as legendary icons. Layla’s performance as the older sister is real, raw, and true to the real woman she is today. With this role, the world will know who the real Lynn Price is through Layla's eyes.

Layla is far from your average 16-year-old girl, and she is already a seasoned actress with over 10 years of experience in the industry. She has recurring roles in shows such as NCIS:LA, TheFirst Family, and was even seen in HBO’s cult favorite, TrueBlood. 

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com