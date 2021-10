We are taking a look at the latest tech and gadget must-haves from wellness to home.

Lifestyle Expert, Carmen Ordonez shares her top picks.

Laptop Tower Stand, Minder

Available on Amazon

Foldable Keyboard, Minder

Available on Amazon

Available at www.myinnovo.com

Use Code LEAKFREE for $100 off Innovo Kit

Uoni V980 Plus+ Robot Vacuum

Available at www.uoni.com

Follow Instagram @CarmenOrdonezTV