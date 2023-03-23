Watch Now
Latest Beauty & Wellness Essentials This Spring

Spring is in the air, and we're getting the scoop on the latest beauty and wellness essentials for the season.
Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 08:08:27-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Beauty & Wellness essentials.

Rodan + Fields is celebrating 15 years! The skincare and haircare brand has celebrated this milestone all month long – and in honor of 15 years has unveiled an exclusive R+F Birthday Box. The R+F Birthday Box features favorite products including Lash Boost (US only) or Active Hydration (US and CAN) and REDEFINE Multi-function Eye Cream and Refresh+ Dry Shampoo, at a savings of 30% off plus three free R+F product samples. The Birthday Box also offers all Customers who purchase a Birthday Box 15% off their next R+F order placed between April 4, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. PT and June 4, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT as well as the opportunity to enter the R+F’s Birthday sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes valued over $600,000 USD including luxury gift cards and R+F product sets.° The R+F Birthday Box will be available from March 22 beginning at 12:01 a.m. PT-through 11:59 p.m. PT on March 31 only while supplies last. Exclusions apply. The Birthday Box offers cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions on customers’ R+F purchases. See Terms & Conditions.

Lanolips is launching Glossybalms this month – tinted, shimmering lip balms in two delicious flavors with an ultra-hydrating, lanolin base.

WEST LIFE™ offers plant-powered protein as a meaningful source of fuel. The WEST LIFE Smoothie Blend contains 16g per serving of complete protein and all 9 essential amino acids. You don’t have to add scoops of protein to your smoothie – it’s already in their soymilk!

