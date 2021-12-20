Last-Minute Holiday Gifting with the Modern Man

The ‘Modern Man’, Mike Bako, discusses the best gifts and gadgets for Holiday Season.
This segment is paid for by AncestryDNA and PayPal.
The ‘Modern Man’, Mike Bako, discusses the best gifts and gadgets for Holiday Season.
This segment is paid for by AncestryDNA and PayPal.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com