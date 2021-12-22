Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Last-Minute Gift Ideas with Joann Butler

items.[0].videoTitle
Joann Butler's Must-Haves for the Holidays
Posted at 9:45 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 09:45:33-05

Just a few more weeks to get all your shopping done…joining us with the scoop on the ultimate gift guide for everyone on your list… lifestyle editor Joann Butler.

This segment was paid for by Sega, Duracell, Lands End

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com