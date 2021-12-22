With the holidays just around the corner now, we’ve brought in trend expert, Justine Santaniello to give us some of her last-minute gift and entertaining must-haves.
Products in segment:
Noggin, Nickelodeon’s Interactive Learning Service
Visit Noggin.com
Beyblade Burst Speedstorm Motor Strike Battle Set
Visit Hasbro.com
Echo Show 5 Kids
Visit Amazon.com
Lee Kum Kee Hoisin Sauce
Visit USA.LKK.com
HERDEZ® Avocado Hot Sauce
Visit Salsas.com/herdez/
To find more great gift ideas visit JustHaves.com
This segment is paid for by: Noggin by Nickelodeon, Hasbro, Amazon, Lee Kum Kee and HERDEZ®