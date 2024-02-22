Lara Dallman-Weiss, U.S. Olympic sailor & Eckerd College Hall of Famer made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Last month, Lara and her racing partner, 4x Olympian Stuart McNay, clinched gold at the 2024 US Olympic Trials for the 470 Class Two-Person Mixed Dinghy. Now, they are just one race away from qualifying for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics and representing Team USA in the Games’ first-ever mixed gender 470 Dinghy sailing competition. The Paris Olympics are set to be a groundbreaking milestone for gender equality in Olympic sports. Sailing in Tampa has motivated Lara’s Olympic journeys. Lara found her love for competitive sailing at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg. She was inducted into the Eckerd College Hall of Fame in 2022 for leading the school’s sailing team to the U.S. Nationals for 3 consecutive years, and captaining her team in finishing 3rd at the 2010 Women’s Nationals. Lara shares with us how sailing in Tampa Bay has influenced her unique path to this summer’s historic Olympics and her continued mission to reinvigorate enthusiasm for the sport of sailing here in the U.S.
