Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Lake Wales Art Council Offers Classes & Events in a Safe, Creative Space

We're taking you to a hidden gem in Polk County - the Lake Wales Art Council. They offer so many exciting classes and events - like its date night pottery class and stained glass classes, as well as concerts!
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 10:35:34-05

We're taking you to a hidden gem in Polk County - the Lake Wales Art Council. They offer so many exciting classes and events - like its date night pottery class and stained glass classes, as well as concerts!

This month, they're also celebrating 50 years of Arts in Lake Wales. An exhibit is now on display, showcasing artwork, photographs, and other memories of the first 50 years of the Lake Wales Art Council's history

The Lake Wales Art Council is located at 1099 E State Rd 60 E, Lake Wales, FL 33853. For more information, visit LakeWalesArtsCouncil.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com