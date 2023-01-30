Lake Wales Art Council Offers Classes & Events in a Safe, Creative Space

We're taking you to a hidden gem in Polk County - the Lake Wales Art Council. They offer so many exciting classes and events - like its date night pottery class and stained glass classes, as well as concerts!

This month, they're also celebrating 50 years of Arts in Lake Wales. An exhibit is now on display, showcasing artwork, photographs, and other memories of the first 50 years of the Lake Wales Art Council's history

The Lake Wales Art Council is located at 1099 E State Rd 60 E, Lake Wales, FL 33853. For more information, visit LakeWalesArtsCouncil.org.