Lady and the Mug Coffee Shop

Taste and See Tampa Bay
Posted at 9:33 AM, Feb 24, 2022
Lady and the Mug is a local coffee shop in Tampa. Known for their specialty-grade coffee, this shop offers a variety of lattes and foam art, plus they have a new drink every month. Lady and the Mug also does an exclusive drink for the Bucs called "Hey Tampa Bay", made with vanilla, hazelnut and topped with red and black sprinkles plus a tiny Bucs flag.

Lady and the Mug is located at 510 W Grand Central Ave in Tampa. They're open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. during the week and 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. during the weekends.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is coming up March 3-13. If you're in the mood for some strawberries before the festivities start, check out Parkesdale Farm Market in Plant City. They are known for their strawberry milkshakes and strawberry shortcakes!

