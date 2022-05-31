La-Z-Boy makes your home staycation-ready!

Planning a staycation this year? How about starting with the place you spend the most time, your home. Click to see a sneak peek into La-Z-Boy’s design program with Karla Diaz, La-Z-Boy West Florida‘s certified Interior Designer who advises on how you can achieve the room of your dreams, get expert advice, and experience HUGE holiday savings during La-Z-Boy’s Memorial Day Sale going on now!
Visit your Tampa Bay Area La-Z-Boy: Tampa, Brandon, Clearwater, Wesley Chapel, New Port Richey, Lakeland www.la-z-boy.com