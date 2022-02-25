We take you inside La-Z-Boy's newest showroom in Wesley Chapel. We talk with Interior Designer Michele Beaty about the La-Z-Boy Design Assistance Program. La-Z-Boy offers designers services free of change. Designers go to a customers home to measure your space and then create a presentation with 2D and 3D modeling so you can see your new home furnishings exactly how they will look in your home.

