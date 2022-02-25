Watch
La-Z-Boy Design Assistance Program

La-Z-Boy's New Showroom in Wesley Chapel
Posted at 9:22 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 09:22:56-05

We take you inside La-Z-Boy's newest showroom in Wesley Chapel. We talk with Interior Designer Michele Beaty about the La-Z-Boy Design Assistance Program. La-Z-Boy offers designers services free of change. Designers go to a customers home to measure your space and then create a presentation with 2D and 3D modeling so you can see your new home furnishings exactly how they will look in your home.

To get started, Visit your Tampa Bay Area location: Tampa, Brandon, Clearwater, Wesley Chapel, New Port Richey, Lakeland

