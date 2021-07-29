Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

La Lucha's 80's Jazz Party Performance

items.[0].videoTitle
La Lucha
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 09:15:48-04

La Lucha returns to the Palladium with a jazzified celebration of music from the 1980s, including Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer,” Joe Jackson’s “Steppin’ Out,” and the decade’s defining hit, “Careless Whisper.” Joining the party will be the fanta-bulous singers Ona Kirei and Shella Siddiq, along with the bodacious James Suggs on trumpet. It wouldn’t be an 80’s party without the fashion. Get on those legwarmers, side ponies, and neon everything!

La Lucha's 80's Jazz Party
Saturday, July 31st

The Palladium in Downtown St. Petersburg 8pm.
General Admission: $25 in advance, $30 day of show.

This is a limited-seating and socially distanced event designed for maximum safety and comfort.

Tickets are available at MyPalladium.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com