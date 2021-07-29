La Lucha's 80's Jazz Party Performance

La Lucha returns to the Palladium with a jazzified celebration of music from the 1980s, including Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer,” Joe Jackson’s “Steppin’ Out,” and the decade’s defining hit, “Careless Whisper.” Joining the party will be the fanta-bulous singers Ona Kirei and Shella Siddiq, along with the bodacious James Suggs on trumpet. It wouldn’t be an 80’s party without the fashion. Get on those legwarmers, side ponies, and neon everything!

La Lucha's 80's Jazz Party

Saturday, July 31st

The Palladium in Downtown St. Petersburg 8pm.

General Admission: $25 in advance, $30 day of show.

This is a limited-seating and socially distanced event designed for maximum safety and comfort.

Tickets are available at MyPalladium.org.