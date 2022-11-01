La Beaute Fatale Launches New Product in Honor of National Vegan Day

Watch Now
Recently seen on the runways of New York Fashion Week Spring 2023, La Beaute Fatale is launching a new product today in honor of National Vegan Day.
Posted at 10:26 AM, Nov 01, 2022
It's now offering its first vegan, organic, day and night cream with resveratrol complex C to make skin plump and smooth.

La Beaute Fatale's products feature high-quality ingredients and no harmful chemicals so skin is protected for everlasting youthfulness. All products are hypoallergenic, paraben-free, fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, allergy tested, and cruelty-free.

For more information, head to LaBeauteFatale.com.

There's a special deal for our Morning Blend viewers! Use code BLEND30 to receive 30% off your purchase through the month of November.

