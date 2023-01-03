Watch Now
La Beaute Fatale

A beautiful look that will last all night!
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 16:38:57-05

La Beaute Fatale Founder & Professional Makeup Artist Nev Tomic highlights products that are made with high-quality ingredients and no harmful chemicals so that skin is protected for everlasting youthfulness. All products are hypo-allergenic, paraben-free, fragrance free, non-comedogenic, allergy tested and cruelty free. Nev showcases two long lasting beauty looks for new year’s eve– dramatic and shimmery while sharing some makeup tips and why clean makeup is so important.

Use code BLEND30 to get 30% off products through January 2023!

For more information visit labeautefatale.com

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

