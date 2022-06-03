Watch
Kyle Schroeder is Here To Talk About His Debut Album!

Kyle performs live in the studio.
Saxophonist Kyle Schroeder makes his headlining debut at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 7:30pm. Celebrating the release of his debut album "Get With It," Kyle Schroeder and his 12-piece band are thrilled to perform the music of the record for the first time, with guest artists in attendance. The album will be available in its entirety on 6/10/22 on all streaming platforms, with physical CDs for sale at the show as well as www.kyleschroedermusic.com.

Tickets for the release show can be purchased at rutheckerdhall.com

