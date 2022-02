The 2022 Krewe of Sant’ Yago Knight Parade, presented by MOR-TV and co-sponsored by the City of Tampa, returns to historic Ybor City on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The illuminated parade will feature radio personality Todd “MJ” Schnitt as Grand Marshal and cultural and civic icon Jerry Springer as a special guest. Proceeds from the Knight Parade benefit the Krewe’s Education Foundation, which has provided nearly $3 million in higher education scholarships.

Visit www.KreweSantYago.org.