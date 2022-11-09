KOLO Dance Show Celebrating Ukrainian Culture Coming to Florida

An electrifying new show full of music and dance will take you inside modern Ukraine's cultural heritage and spirit. KOLO Dance Show premieres in Florida next month.

The show features renowned United States and World Professional Theatre Arts and Ballroom Champions, whose grace, beauty, and expression in their dance performance tells the story of human soul in pursuit of freedom in the cycle of modern Ukrainian history.

KOLO Dance Show will make its North American debut in Sarasota next month. It'll be at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on December 26. Then, it'll be coming to St. Pete at the Mahaffey Theater on December 29th.

For more information and tickets, visit KOLOShow.com.