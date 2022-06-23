Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Know Your Back Story

We talk about how to ease your back pain.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 13:37:01-04

According to the Centers for Disease Control [cdc.gov], low back pain is a leading cause for pain and disability in America, but there is hope, even for people who have been suffering with low back pain for years thanks to innovations in minimally invasive procedures administered by spine health doctors.

Know Your Back Story is a national health awareness campaign that educates and encourages millions of people with chronic low back pain, due to pain, numbness, heaviness, or tingling in back, legs, or buttocks when standing or walking, and their physicians to learn more about their “back story”, the potential cause, lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS), the importance of looking for the enlarged ligament, screening, and potential treatment options.

For more information visit KnowYourBackStory.com

