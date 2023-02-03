Watch Now
Knight Parade Returns to Ybor City Next Weekend

The iconic Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago Knight Parade will return to historic Ybor City on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Posted at 10:15 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 10:15:42-05

The pirate invasion has come and gone, which means next up in the Tampa fun is the Knight Parade!

The iconic Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago Knight Parade is returning to historic Ybor City on Saturday, Feb. 11. It starts at 7 p.m. along Seventh Avenue.

The Knight Parade is free to attend, but with as many as 100,000 people expected to line Seventh Avenue, attendees can get a better view by purchasing a ticket for one of the reserved seating areas. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at KreweSantYago.org.

The Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago has organized and hosted the Knight Parade since 1974 to raise funds for higher education. Through the Knight Parade and other fundraising events, the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago Education Foundation has provided more than $4 million in scholarships for local students to attend Tampa Bay colleges and universities.

