Kingston Trio's 'Keep the Music Playing' Tour Stopping in Stuart & Lakeland

Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can re-discover their timeless music all over again. Their Keep the Music Playing tour is stopping in Stuart and Lakeland this week!
Posted at 9:54 AM, Mar 28, 2023
All three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton, and Buddy Woodward, have a connection to the original Kingston Trio:

  • Mike is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor
  • Tim, a close friend since childhood, is one of the few musicians outside the Trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds
  • Buddy has performed with longtime Kingston Trio member George Grove.

The Keep The Music Playing tour is making a stop at the Lyric Theatre in Stuart on March 28 and at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on March 29.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit KingstonTrio.com.

