Kingston Trio's 'Keep the Music Playing' Tour Stopping in Stuart & Lakeland

Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can re-discover their timeless music all over again. Celebrating nearly 65 years of music, they'll perform their best-loved songs as part of the Keep The Music Playing national tour.

All three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton, and Buddy Woodward, have a connection to the original Kingston Trio:



Mike is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor

Tim, a close friend since childhood, is one of the few musicians outside the Trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds

Buddy has performed with longtime Kingston Trio member George Grove.

The Keep The Music Playing tour is making a stop at the Lyric Theatre in Stuart on March 28 and at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on March 29.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit KingstonTrio.com.