Kingston Trio's 'Keep the Music Playing' Tour Stopping in Stuart & Lakeland

Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can re-discover their timeless music all over again. Celebrating nearly 65 years of music, they'll perform their best-loved songs as part of the Keep The Music Playing national tour.
All three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton, and Buddy Woodward, have a connection to the original Kingston Trio:
- Mike is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor
- Tim, a close friend since childhood, is one of the few musicians outside the Trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds
- Buddy has performed with longtime Kingston Trio member George Grove.
The Keep The Music Playing tour is making a stop at the Lyric Theatre in Stuart on March 28 and at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on March 29.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit KingstonTrio.com.