Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Kidney Expert Shares Latest on Care, Research, Plus Early Detection & Treatment

More than 850 million people worldwide suffer from chronic kidney conditions that can impact virtually every aspect of their lives. We're talking about the importance of prevention &amp; early detection.
Posted at 10:49 AM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 10:49:45-05

With the holiday season underway and families gathered, it is the perfect opportunity to discuss kidney health with your family and create a plan of action.

More than 37 million Americans suffer from chronic kidney conditions and acute diseases that impact virtually every aspect of their lives as well as their families and communities. Kidney diseases are the ninth leading cause of death in the United States, yet 90% of people with kidney diseases are unaware that they are affected.

Dialysis, a therapy for those with kidney failure, has a 5-year mortality rate, which is worse than nearly all forms of cancer and requires billions of dollars annually to manage and treat. Research shows that improved treatments to slow or stop the progression of kidney diseases are critically important.

Dr. Susan Quaggin, president of the American Society of Nephrology, joins us to discuss the importance of prevention and early detection.

For more information, visit ASN-Online.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com