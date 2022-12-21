Kidney Expert Shares Latest on Care, Research, Plus Early Detection & Treatment

With the holiday season underway and families gathered, it is the perfect opportunity to discuss kidney health with your family and create a plan of action.

More than 37 million Americans suffer from chronic kidney conditions and acute diseases that impact virtually every aspect of their lives as well as their families and communities. Kidney diseases are the ninth leading cause of death in the United States, yet 90% of people with kidney diseases are unaware that they are affected.

Dialysis, a therapy for those with kidney failure, has a 5-year mortality rate, which is worse than nearly all forms of cancer and requires billions of dollars annually to manage and treat. Research shows that improved treatments to slow or stop the progression of kidney diseases are critically important.

Dr. Susan Quaggin, president of the American Society of Nephrology, joins us to discuss the importance of prevention and early detection.

For more information, visit ASN-Online.org.