Kevin, Frankie Jonas Talk 'Claim to Fame'

Kevin and Frankie Jonas join Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to talk about their new hit show "Claim to Fame" on ABC.

The series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family members’ shadows and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize.

"Claim to Fame" airs every Monday at 10 p.m. on ABC. You can also watch episodes on Hulu the day after the premieres.