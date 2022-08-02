Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Kevin, Frankie Jonas Talk 'Claim to Fame'

Kevin and Frankie Jonas join Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to talk about their new hit show, Claim to Fame on ABC.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 10:22:43-04

Kevin and Frankie Jonas join Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to talk about their new hit show "Claim to Fame" on ABC.

The series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family members’ shadows and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize.

"Claim to Fame" airs every Monday at 10 p.m. on ABC. You can also watch episodes on Hulu the day after the premieres.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com