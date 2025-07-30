Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Named #1 by TripAdvisor for 2025

Just named number one in the U.S. on the list of “Best of the Best Things to Do", a visit to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is once again on TripAdvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards.
For more information and to plan your next adventure, visit KennedySpaceCenter.com.

For Florida residents looking to visit, the Florida Four-Pack promotion is back, offering a significant discount through September 13. With proof of residency and a printed coupon, Florida residents can purchase four daily admission tickets for just $167 plus tax, resulting in a remarkable 47 percent discount compared to regular admission prices.

