Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Named #1 by TripAdvisor for 2025

Just named number one in the U.S. on the list of “Best of the Best Things to Do", a visit to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is once again on TripAdvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

For Florida residents looking to visit, the Florida Four-Pack promotion is back, offering a significant discount through September 13. With proof of residency and a printed coupon, Florida residents can purchase four daily admission tickets for just $167 plus tax, resulting in a remarkable 47 percent discount compared to regular admission prices.