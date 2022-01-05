Watch
Keeping Your New Year's Resolutions

Skincare Products to Refresh for 2022
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 10:06:58-05

If the holiday season—or heck, all of 2021—has left you looking a little worse for wear, these are products that will bring you a fresh-faced 2022.

A depuffing gel to get rid of last year’s underye baggage: Dermalogica Awaken Peptide Eye Gel, $56, Dermalogica.com Starting January 6th

A comforting cream for head-to-toe hydration: Nivea Creme, 1oz tin, $.99; 13.5oz tub, $7.49, Target and Target.com

Shiny, healthy hair at any age: Hair Biology Color Brilliance + Silver & Glowing lines, $9.99, Target and Target.com

A peel to start the year with a clean slate: Obagi Clinical Blue Brilliance Triple Acid Peel, $145, Target.com

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

