Keeping Your New Year's Resolutions

If the holiday season—or heck, all of 2021—has left you looking a little worse for wear, these are products that will bring you a fresh-faced 2022.

A depuffing gel to get rid of last year’s underye baggage: Dermalogica Awaken Peptide Eye Gel, $56, Dermalogica.com Starting January 6th

A comforting cream for head-to-toe hydration: Nivea Creme, 1oz tin, $.99; 13.5oz tub, $7.49, Target and Target.com

Shiny, healthy hair at any age: Hair Biology Color Brilliance + Silver & Glowing lines, $9.99, Target and Target.com

A peel to start the year with a clean slate: Obagi Clinical Blue Brilliance Triple Acid Peel, $145, Target.com

Find more about Better Late Than Never by Cheryl Kramer Kaye on YouTube YouTube.com/cherylkramerkaye

Paid for by Better Late Than Never