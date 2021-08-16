Keeping Pets Safe During Hurricane Season

With wildfires raging and a busier-than-usual hurricane season predicted, how do you prepare your pet for disasters? Dr. Lori Teller, has personally been through hurricanes with pets and has experience in dealing with them as a pet owner and as a veterinarian.
Top disaster prep tips:
• Microchip your pet
• When possible, make sure pets are safe and secure before disaster strikes • Have an evacuation plan mapped out in advance
• Have a safe travel plan with a friend or neighbor
• Put together an emergency kit with several days’ food, medicines, first aid kit and grooming items
• Make sure your pet has all their tags and IDs
• Tune into the latest news/weather report
• Contact your veterinarian if you need more clarity on how to prepare
• Log on to www.avma.org for more valuable information about pets and preparedness planning.