Keepin’ It Local: Yura Vine Brothers Is More Than Just a Plant Store

Maybe you're looking to brighten up your home in the new year with some plants, or maybe you have plants but can't keep them alive... look no further than Yura Vine Brothers, now open on Water Street in Downtown Tampa!
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jan 13, 2023
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jan 13, 2023

On this week's Keepin' It Local, the Yura Vine Brothers join us in the studio!

Yura Vine Brothers is a family-owned and operated plant shop, co-founded by brothers Samuel and Aaron Rodas. They're dedicated to sharing their love of plants with their community.

Their store on Water Street offers hundreds of varieties of plants, as well as moss art, design services, workshops, and more!

Their next event is the Vision Planter Workshop on Sunday, January 11 at 11am at Hotel Haya. Visualize your goals for the new year and create a planter while tapping into your inner creative with Bianca Burrows and the Yura Vine Brothers.

Yura Vine Brothers is located at 1059 Water Street in Tampa. For more information, visit YuraVineBros.com.

