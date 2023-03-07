Keepin' It Local: Verdant Bridal is for the Eco-Conscious Bride & Groom

We're Keepin' It Local with Verdant Bridal, a full-service bridal salon, and sustainable fashion boutique. They offer luxury and pre-loved bridal gowns, veils, lingerie, gifts, and more!

Owner Anysia McDowall says she was inspired to start this business by her mother, who became a seamstress when she was a teenager. They created Anysia's wedding dress together back in 2014 and after that, she realized there was a need for a bridal shop in the Tampa Bay community where brides could resell their dresses. Additionally, there wasn't much access to diverse wedding dress designers.

Verdant Bridal is proud to be the Florida retailer for Pantora bridal gowns designed by the Afro-Caribbean Designer and Season Two Winner of "Making the Cut."

In addition to the bridal salon, Verdant Bridal has also opened a conjoined community warehouse space called the V-Spot where they host community conversations on mental and health awareness for the BIPOC community.

Verdant Bridal is located at 1417 49th Street S in Gulfport. For more information, visit VerdantBridal.com.