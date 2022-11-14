Watch Now
Keepin’ It Local: The Roaming Petal Brings Flower Design Workshops to Your Door

The Roaming Petal shows us how you can make a gorgeous arrangement.
Posted at 10:06 AM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 10:06:30-05

We're keepin' it local with The Roaming Petal as they show us step-by-step how to create a beautiful arrangement, perfect for your home or to give as a gift.

The Roaming Petal brings flower-arranging workshops right to your door. They offer several types of workshops - centerpieces, bouquet bars, flower crowns, and holiday wreaths. It's perfect for bridal showers, birthday parties, baby showers, and more.

Owner Erica Holland says her goal is to bring education and fun together! She was living and working remotely in Bali and fell in love with how they use flowers in their daily lives. She started helping out a local florist, learning everything she could and realized she wanted to be able to share the fun, joy, and knowledge she was gaining with others. She wants to show people that anyone can learn to create a beautiful arrangement with just a few tips and tricks.

You can also find the Roaming Petal at public events:

  • 3 Daughters Brewing on November 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., showing how to make a Thanksgiving centerpiece.
  • Enchant Christmas at Tropicana Field from November 25-January 1, showing how to make fresh holiday wreaths.

For more information, head to TheRoamingPetal.com.

