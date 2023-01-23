Watch Now
Keepin' It Local: Show Off Your City Pride with Tampa Bay Merch & Co

Posted at 10:23 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 10:23:15-05

Show off your city pride by rocking some Tampa Bay gear! In this morning's Keepin' It Local segment, Tampa Bay Merch & Co joins us, showing off the aesthetically-pleasing items they offer.

Owner Kat Garcia says with Tampa being one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., she saw the need and desire for Tampa Bay-specific merchandise.

Right now, they offer glass tumblers cups, lids & straws, and clothing with more coming soon!

For more information, visit TampaBayMerchAndCo.square.site, or follow her on Instagram or TikTok.

