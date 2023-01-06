Keepin' It Local: Pilates Krewe Promoting Wellness, Inclusivity & Community

'Tis the season for pirates with Gasparilla right around the corner, plus you may be starting to think of a New Year's resolution! The Pilates Krewe here in Tampa is on a mission to promote wellness, inclusivity, and community.

Their studio is focused on building a community to support one another regardless of age, experience, demographics, body type, or physical capabilities.

The Pilates Krewe has two locations, one in South Tampa, and the other across the street from Armature Works. They offer 120+ classes every week between their two locations.

For more information, visit PilatesKrewe.com.