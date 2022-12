We're keepin' it local with Miracle at Mezzo, a holiday-themed pop-up bar serving up cocktails in a festive setting.

With kitschy holiday décor, professionally-developed cocktails, and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to, Miracle at Mezzo is sure to get even the grouchiest grinch in the holiday spirit.

The pop-up bar is located in Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails in St. Pete and continues until New Year's Eve.

For more information, visit Intermezzo.co/Miracle-At-Mezzo.