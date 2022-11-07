Keepin' It Local: Enjoy a Coffee Flight at the Blend Coffee & Cocktails

She started her business during the pandemic... and now, she's opened five locations and counting across Tampa Bay!

We're talking about The Blend Coffee & Cocktails! The shop offers crave-worthy coffee flights, premium espresso, and specialty coffee drinks. They also serve up creative cocktails, blended drinks, vitamin-infused Fuzions, pastries & more!

Owner Stacha Madsen uses her own premium blend of coffee that's roasted in Seattle, along with a specialty white bean espresso.

She started 'The Blend' in 2020 after moving to St. Pete from Seattle, chasing the sunshine. She says she wanted to create an inspiring, feel-good, fresh spot for the community.

Right now - there are four locations in St. Pete and one in Tampa with more coming! The Blend is quickly expanding across Tampa Bay and they plan to be statewide! Madsen says she couldn't do it without her daughter.

For more information, visit TheBlendCoffeeFL.com.