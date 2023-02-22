Keepin' It Local: Accent Styles Boutique Prioritizes People Over Profit

We're Keepin' It Local with Accent Styles Boutique, a brand that prioritizes people and the needs of children over profit!

They ethically source their products from Africa and donate a percentage of every sale to improve the quality of life of children in Kenya.

Their products are environmentally friendly, ethically sourced, handmade with love, and secured directly from Africa!

You can find them at 2742 N Florida Ave in Tampa or AccentStylesBoutique.com.