Keepin' It Local: Accent Styles Boutique Prioritizes People Over Profit

We're Keepin' It Local with Accent Styles Boutique, a brand that prioritizes people and the needs of children over profit. They ethically source their products from Africa and donate a percentage of every sale to improve the quality of life of children in Kenya.
Posted at 10:31 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 10:31:11-05

Their products are environmentally friendly, ethically sourced, handmade with love, and secured directly from Africa!

Accent Styles Boutique donates a percentage of every sale to improve the quality of life for children in Kenya.

You can find them at 2742 N Florida Ave in Tampa or AccentStylesBoutique.com.

