Keep Your Little Ones Safe Around Lithium Coin Batteries at Home

You may not be aware of a hidden hazard in your home– lithium coin batteries. These batteries are found in many things around the home from remote controllers, to operated candles, toys, and more. As batteries get smaller, the dangers get bigger.

Lithium coin batteries are sending kids to the ER in record numbers, yet many parents remain unaware of the dangers of accidental ingestion.

Duracell is launching a new campaign called #BitterIsBetter. They are the only battery brand to coat their Lithium Coin Batteries (2032, 2025, and 2016) with a non-toxic bitter coating that discourages kids from swallowing them in the first place.

Duracell is on a mission to educate parents and caregivers while encouraging them to replace their lithium coin batteries with the safer option.

Duracell will also be inviting parents to take the #BitterisBetter pledge at Duracell.com/BitterisBetter and across social media and learn more.

As part of their campaign, Duracell is providing up to $1M of lithium coin batteries to ensure every home has access to the safest batteries available.