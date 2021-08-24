Watch
Keep Your Kids Safe as They Head Back to School

The Meningitis B Action Project
Posted at 9:27 AM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 09:27:05-04

According to the CDC, COVID-19 disrupted routine well-child visits for many children. As a result, too many children have fallen behind on receiving recommended vaccines-and that includes adolescents and young adults. What do parents need to know and do to keep their kids safe as they head back to school? Joining us with more are Dr. Tamera Coyne-Beasley, Endowed Chair, Adolescent Medicine-University of Alabama Birmingham and Alicia Stillman, Co-founder of the Meningitis B Action Project.

For more information visit: MeningitisBActionproject.org and CDC.GOV/VACCINES

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

