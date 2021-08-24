Keep Your Kids Safe as They Head Back to School

According to the CDC, COVID-19 disrupted routine well-child visits for many children. As a result, too many children have fallen behind on receiving recommended vaccines-and that includes adolescents and young adults. What do parents need to know and do to keep their kids safe as they head back to school? Joining us with more are Dr. Tamera Coyne-Beasley, Endowed Chair, Adolescent Medicine-University of Alabama Birmingham and Alicia Stillman, Co-founder of the Meningitis B Action Project.

For more information visit: MeningitisBActionproject.org and CDC.GOV/VACCINES