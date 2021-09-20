Karen Knotts Pens A Memoire of her Famous Dad

Karen Knotts is an acclaimed actress, playwright, stand-up comedienne and daughter of legendary comedian, Don Knotts.

During her childhood and her teenage years, Karen says she and her father often "butted heads" over her desire to enter show business: "I always wanted to be an actress, even when I was young, but he said, 'No, that's not a good life for a child."

Despite his warning, she said that he supported her "100 percent in the end" when she started performing at age 16. She attended Beverly Hills High School and went on to study at the USC School of Cinema Arts.

As a young comedienne, Karen toured with her father in many plays across the US. In 2006, following her father’s death, she created her one-woman, live stage show, "Tied Up in Knotts", which she has taken on the road through 32 states. The show honors Don’s life with stories, jokes, and characters.

Knotts also writes for the stage; her one-woman play Roger and Betsy was nominated for the Merce Awards in 2009. She has written two plays, Dates from Hell the Musical, and a farce, But We Open Tonite.

In response to popular demand, Karen wrote a memoir, Tied Up In Knotts, which will be published on Sept 21, 2021. Publisher’s Weekly said, “Legendary funnyman Don Knotts (1924-2006) receives a heartwarming tribute in this humorous and intimate debut by his daughter. .

For more information visit KarenKnotts.com