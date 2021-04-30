KANSAS at Ruth Eckerd Hall on May 8, 2021

KANSAS will be performing a socially distanced evening of KANSAS Classics at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, FL on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 8:00pm. Fans will hear KANSAS Classics such as 'Carry On Wayward Son,' 'Dust in the Wind,' 'Point of Know Return,' 'Song for America,' 'Fight Fire with Fire,' 'People of the South Wind,' 'Hold On,' and much more. We talk with Tom Brislin, a Keyboardist and Vocalist for KANSAS.

Get your tickets at https://www.rutheckerdhall.com/event/kansas or www.kansasband.com