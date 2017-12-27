K9's for Warriors

2:33 PM, Dec 27, 2017

Providing K9 service dogs to veterans with PTSD

Why are the K9’s Needed?
 a) 20% of post-9/11 veterans suffer from PTSD. This number increases when combined with TBI.
b) 10% of post-9/11 combat veterans –338,514 men and women - have been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury (TBI), exhibiting somatic, cognitive and behavioral symptoms.

What is PTSD or Post-traumatic Stress Disability?
Hyper-vigilance Panic Attacks Insomnia Depression Isolation

What is the program?
A three-week inhouse program. K9s For Warriors provides each warrior a trained service K9, housing, all meals, equipment, veterinary care, 120 hours of training with their new service K9 in a family type atmosphere that provides essential peerto-peer support throughout their stay.

How does a service K9 help? Block (dog places themselves between warrior and someone approaching to relieve social anxieties Cover (dog stands and faces backwards and “alerts” by a tail wag or ear perk if someone is approaching from behind) Additional tasks trained per warrior’s unique needs (retrieve items, assist with mobility, brace to help a physically disabled warrior stand) May wake handler up from nightmares Unconditional love and support

Visit www. K9sforwarriors.org for more information.

