Jurassic World Live Roars into the Amalie Arena!

Jurassic World is coming to the Bay area this weekend.
Posted at 3:48 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 15:48:18-05

Jurassic World Live Tour, an exhilarating and unpredictable live, family entertainment experience that brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans returns to Amalie Arena from January 6 – 8.

With unrivaled arena production quality, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage.

For tickets visit Tickemaster.com

