Jurassic Quest Roars into Tampa

We talk about how you can see Dinosaurs in the Bay area.
Posted at 2:41 PM, Jul 15, 2022
Walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest opens at the Florida State Fairgrounds for a limited run, July 22-24. Featuring life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils, a “Triceratots” play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses, photo opportunities, and more. Tickets start at $19 at www.jurassicquest.com

