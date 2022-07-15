Jurassic Quest Roars into Tampa

Walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest opens at the Florida State Fairgrounds for a limited run, July 22-24. Featuring life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils, a “Triceratots” play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses, photo opportunities, and more. Tickets start at $19 at www.jurassicquest.com
Walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest opens at the Florida State Fairgrounds for a limited run, July 22-24. Featuring life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils, a “Triceratots” play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses, photo opportunities, and more. Tickets start at $19 at www.jurassicquest.com
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com