Junior League of St. Petersburg and Community Health Centers of Pinellas

The Junior League of St. Petersburg will host its 25th Annual Back-to-School Care Fair on Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Community Health Centers of Pinellas at Johnnie Ruth Clarke. This single-day event will provide school physicals, medical screenings, backpacks with school supplies, a street fair, and an agency fair to provide community resource information to members of the Pinellas County Community. All services and supplies are made available at no cost to participants.
Junior League of St. Petersburg Care Fair
Johnnie Ruth Clarke-1344 22nd St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Website: www.stpetersburg.jl.org