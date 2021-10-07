Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Judge Ginsburg Challenges America to take his Test

items.[0].videoTitle
Judge Ginsburg Civics Test
Posted at 8:59 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 08:59:47-04

United States Court of Appeals Judge (and former Supreme Court nominee) Douglas Ginsburg discusses Civics Fundamentals.

During Civics Awareness Month (October), Judge Ginsburg is challenging America with 100 questions from the U.S. Citizenship test to see how well we know our civics. Interest in civics has declined recently and according to one study, 1 in 4 Americans are unable to name the three branches of government.

You can find 100 (two-minute) videos and the "why" behind each one, along with a teacher's guide, downloadable flashcards and more and are free at the educational website, Izzit.org.

Appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, Judge Ginsburg was later nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan. As one of the top appellate judges in the nation, Ginsburg has heard more than 3,000 cases and is currently a professor and/or visiting professor at three different law schools.

Civics Fundamentals with Judge Ginsburg is now available on Izzit.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com