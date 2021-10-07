Judge Ginsburg Challenges America to take his Test

United States Court of Appeals Judge (and former Supreme Court nominee) Douglas Ginsburg discusses Civics Fundamentals.

During Civics Awareness Month (October), Judge Ginsburg is challenging America with 100 questions from the U.S. Citizenship test to see how well we know our civics. Interest in civics has declined recently and according to one study, 1 in 4 Americans are unable to name the three branches of government.

You can find 100 (two-minute) videos and the "why" behind each one, along with a teacher's guide, downloadable flashcards and more and are free at the educational website, Izzit.org.

Appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, Judge Ginsburg was later nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan. As one of the top appellate judges in the nation, Ginsburg has heard more than 3,000 cases and is currently a professor and/or visiting professor at three different law schools.

Civics Fundamentals with Judge Ginsburg is now available on Izzit.org.