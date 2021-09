Joyce Lazzara visits Tampa Bay Morning Blend to share a glimpse into her vast collection of work and provide an insight into the inspiration behind it. You can meet the artist on September 30, 2021, at Manatee ArtCenter where she'll be showing her work Blue Palm at the prestigious Oil Painters Of America Juried Exhibition Come meet the artist from 5-7PM.

To learn more about the artist or for commissioned pieces please email jlazzara@mac.com