Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Journey to the Mediterranean at Tzeva in Sarasota

Tzeva Restaurant offers modern Mediterranean cuisine with Israeli influences in dishes that are designed to be shared.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 08:18:44-04

Journey to the Mediterranean at Tzeva Restaurant in Sarasota!

They feature modern Mediterranean cuisine with Israeli influences in dishes full of bright colors, unique flavors, and global spices that combine cultural traditions and modern touches.

Tzeva’s menu shifts with the seasons and features a style of dining that encourages sharing and the passing of plates to create a sense of community around the table.

You can find Tzeva inside the Art Ovation Hotel, located at 1255 North Palm Avenue in Sarasota. For more information, visit TzevaSarasota.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com