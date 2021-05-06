Watch
Johnston Jewelers highlights great ideas for Mother's Day Gifts

Mother's Day Gifts with Johnston Jewelers
Posted at 10:16 AM, May 06, 2021
Don't forget Mother's day is Sunday! Our moms are the best and need to feel loved every day but especially on Mothers Day! We talk with Laura Morgan Sales associate, at Johnston Jewelers who shows us Custom Jewelry-birthstone pieces and other gift ideas mom might love!

Right now there is a special offer if you go in and mention The Morning Blend you will get 20% off storewide through Mother's Day (excluding watches).

Visit Johnston Jewelers at 10401 Seminole Blvd Seminole, FL
Visit their Website: www.johnstonjewelers.com or call (727) 393-5822

